10 things you need to know before the opening bell Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Here's what you need to know before the markets open.



1.*The UK economy shrank 5.8% in March, the fastest drop in history — and it's only going to get worse. *The UK's economy shrank at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the country's... Here's what you need to know before the markets open.1.*The UK economy shrank 5.8% in March, the fastest drop in history — and it's only going to get worse. *The UK's economy shrank at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis in the first quarter of 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the country's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Zion National Park reopens today



Zion national park will start offering day-use recreational access to select areas. Trails will be open in Zion canyon during daylight hours only. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 19 minutes ago Twitter Cracking Down On Coronavirus Related Misinformation



Twitter is cracking down on misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The social media giant will begin labeling tweets that contain disputed or misleading information about the virus with a.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:23 Published 27 minutes ago

Tweets about this Olivia🌸 Do you guys think I should destroy my rivers? Ikikik just I think that it would give me more room to make things? I… https://t.co/8tA019V2q1 2 minutes ago Steve @RepThomasMassie We all know you don't really do anything, bud. You have two things, raw milk and the (new) PRIME a… https://t.co/FMYpaeLrUC 8 minutes ago Rai "I need a guide to check some things." "Write one yourself before complaining that none exist" - Warchild Uhm sur… https://t.co/rua8LVyMxI 11 minutes ago Stonewall Insurance Part of the process of buying a home is also purchasing homeowners insurance. Read these 10 things you need to know… https://t.co/TN6Pno7dUH 12 minutes ago Thony King New Yorkers you are crazy his job is to look at things the state need then ask the fed early before the outbreak 26… https://t.co/fc7bIRbo7j 17 minutes ago TheDoctorBlu With so much info dropping around #ultrainstinct Goku I thought I’d list the Top 6 Things You Need To Know BEFORE H… https://t.co/XFf3bdMa9R 18 minutes ago Norton Healthcare Have an in-person appointment? Our goal is to protect our patients against exposure to any virus. Here are some thi… https://t.co/qvF3nMQG0m 20 minutes ago ❝ 왕승윤 ❞ we need to clarify things here since some of you think I should apologize for what I said yesterday: 1- I never bel… https://t.co/Jhwq55vvvV 35 minutes ago