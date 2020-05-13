Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Democrats release $3T coronavirus bill

SmartBrief Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
House Democrats have unveiled a $3 trillion bill aimed at funding for state and local governments, including funding for educ -More- 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill 02:35

 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need2Know: Fauci’s Warning, Dem Stimulus Bill [Video]

Need2Know: Fauci’s Warning, Dem Stimulus Bill

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 11:22Published
Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package [Video]

Here's What's In the House Democrats' New $3 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Package

House Democrats announced a sweeping coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, May 12.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

House Democrats' coronavirus package includes ‘amnesty’ for some illegal immigrants, critics say

The $3 trillion coronavirus relief package released by House Democrats this week includes protections for illegal immigrants who work in jobs declared...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersSmartBrief

Details start to emerge about House Democrats’ coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday previewed additional small-business relief that Democrats plan to include in their next coronavirus bill,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SmartBriefFOXNews.comNPRReuters

Tweets about this