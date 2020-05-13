Consumers, lawmakers rip airlines for withholding refunds Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )





No dice. Frontier offered only a travel credit instead of the refund because Moon – and not the airline -- canceled the $970 reservation.



“We were following the government restrictions, they said shelter in place, and we had nowhere to sleep,” Moon says. “Why would you fly somewhere if you had no accommodations?”



There are thousands of other airline customers just like Moon who canceled bookings because of the



Some Senate Democrats are picking up the issue.



“At a time when families are struggling to pay for food, for housing, for prescriptions, it’s absolutely unconscionable that the airlines won’t return this money to consumers,” Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said during an online news conference with consumer groups.



Markey and four other Senate Democrats proposed legislation on Wednesday that would require airlines to give full cash refunds to passengers during the pandemic, even if it was the customer who canceled. They say they will try to include the requirement in any further virus-relief measures.



The senators have previously estimated that airlines are holding back more than $10 billion by refusing to pay cash refunds.



Anna Laitin, director of financial policy for Consumer Reports, said in some cases airlines have pushed vouchers even when it was the airline that canceled the flight. Industry officials say that problem has been fixed.



The airlines are struggling to survive a 90% drop in air travel due to the pandemic. U.S. carriers are burning... When her Las Vegas hotel shut down and returned her money, and both Nevada and her home state of Ohio issued stay-home orders, Helen Moon canceled the flight that she and her husband had booked on Frontier Airlines and asked for a cash refund.No dice. Frontier offered only a travel credit instead of the refund because Moon – and not the airline -- canceled the $970 reservation.“We were following the government restrictions, they said shelter in place, and we had nowhere to sleep,” Moon says. “Why would you fly somewhere if you had no accommodations?”There are thousands of other airline customers just like Moon who canceled bookings because of the coronavirus epidemic and can’t get their money back.Some Senate Democrats are picking up the issue.“At a time when families are struggling to pay for food, for housing, for prescriptions, it’s absolutely unconscionable that the airlines won’t return this money to consumers,” Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said during an online news conference with consumer groups.Markey and four other Senate Democrats proposed legislation on Wednesday that would require airlines to give full cash refunds to passengers during the pandemic, even if it was the customer who canceled. They say they will try to include the requirement in any further virus-relief measures.The senators have previously estimated that airlines are holding back more than $10 billion by refusing to pay cash refunds.Anna Laitin, director of financial policy for Consumer Reports, said in some cases airlines have pushed vouchers even when it was the airline that canceled the flight. Industry officials say that problem has been fixed.The airlines are struggling to survive a 90% drop in air travel due to the pandemic. U.S. carriers are burning... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Consumers calling for airlines to refund canceled fights



As the country continues to rebound, the calls for airlines to issue cash refunds for canceled flights are intensifying. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Call for refunds for cancelled flights



As the country continues to rebound, the calls for airlines to issue cash refunds for cancelled flights are intensifying. U.S. public interest research group introduced legislation to make refunds.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this