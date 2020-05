Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· US industrial production plummeted in April by the most since data collection began in 1919.

· Total production fell 11.2%, and manufacturing output declined a record 13.7% "as all major industries posted decreases," the Federal Reserve said in a Friday release.

· Factory activity was one of the first economic areas to be... · US industrial production plummeted in April by the most since data collection began in 1919.· Total production fell 11.2%, and manufacturing output declined a record 13.7% "as all major industries posted decreases," the Federal Reserve said in a Friday release.· Factory activity was one of the first economic areas to be 👓 View full article