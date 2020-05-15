Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment (JCP)

Business Insider Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment (JCP)· *JCPenney stock soared as much as 59% on Friday after the company, which has reportedly been considering bankruptcy, avoided defaulting on its debt with a $17 million interest payment.*
· *Several retail giants including J. Crew and Neiman Marcus have already entered default as the coronavirus pandemic wipes out demand.*
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy 00:35

 Robert Barnes/Getty Images JCPenney has filed for bankruptcy. The department store has been in the midst of a turnaround plan in order to reduce its roughly $4 billion in debt. It was forced to temporarily close all of its 850 stores amid the coronavirus pandemic but began to reopen certain locations...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JCPenney Reportedly in Talks to File for Bankruptcy [Video]

JCPenney Reportedly in Talks to File for Bankruptcy

JCPenney is reportedly in advanced bankruptcy talks with lenders after missing an interest payment to bondholders earlier this month. The discussions between the retailer and the lenders include a loan..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

JC Penney Makes $17M Missing Loan Payment to Stave Off Debt Default

J.C. Penney Co., the department-store chain that's been negotiating with creditors on a plan to restructure in bankruptcy court, made good on a missing loan...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Kumar87Rajeesh

Rajeesh Kumar JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment (JCP) https://t.co/4imINi7rX4 https://t.co/7VtaRgCC8a 12 hours ago

briansmithpld

Brian Smith - PLD JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment https://t.co/jNzPlXwEea by -… https://t.co/OrywL0UzoJ 15 hours ago

VernonDavis

Vernon Davis JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment | Markets Insider… https://t.co/YJKPmVECNA 19 hours ago

Itgirl100

Kimberly Arceneaux JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment #market #retail #business… https://t.co/eUDpOe9d70 19 hours ago

MSN

MSN JC Penney skyrockets after making last-minute interest payment https://t.co/U7ZUsSiaXd 19 hours ago

nami13

Nader Nami JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment - https://t.co/YHIE94HWHE 21 hours ago

iMaurovic

Ivica Maurovic RT @businessinsider: JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment https://t.co/dgDXnW2SN0 21 hours ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment (JCP)… https://t.co/UPTzbPtMqG 22 hours ago