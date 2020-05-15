JCPenney skyrockets 59% after dodging debt default with a last-minute interest payment (JCP)
Friday, 15 May 2020 () · *JCPenney stock soared as much as 59% on Friday after the company, which has reportedly been considering bankruptcy, avoided defaulting on its debt with a $17 million interest payment.*
· *Several retail giants including J. Crew and Neiman Marcus have already entered default as the coronavirus pandemic wipes out demand.*
·...
Robert Barnes/Getty Images JCPenney has filed for bankruptcy. The department store has been in the midst of a turnaround plan in order to reduce its roughly $4 billion in debt. It was forced to temporarily close all of its 850 stores amid the coronavirus pandemic but began to reopen certain locations...
JCPenney is reportedly in advanced bankruptcy talks with lenders after missing an interest payment to bondholders earlier this month. The discussions between the retailer and the lenders include a loan..