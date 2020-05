Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped to a two-month high on Monday as production cuts showed signs of working and countries began lifting lockdowns. *

· *Brent, the international benchmark, also rose to its highest levels since March, when Russia and Saudi Arabia began waging an oil-price war. *

