Mortgage applications rebounded sharply last week as homebuyers returned to the market
Wednesday, 20 May 2020
· *Applications to purchase a home increased 6% from the previous week, according to a Wednesday reading of the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. *
· *The index is only 1.5% lower than it was at last year, a sharp rebound as it was down 35% on the year just six weeks ago. *
· *Still,...
