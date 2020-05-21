Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Carolina reports first case of severe coronavirus-related syndrome in children

bizjournals Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
North Carolina has reported its first case of a dangerous inflammatory condition linked to Covid-19 that affects children. Formerly known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), the rare condition has been afflicting children and teenagers around the country – in many cases, the patients tested positive for Covid-19 or had antibodies suggesting they had previously been exposed to the disease. North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday the child with the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WHO - Published
News video: Mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in children confirmed in Iowa

Mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in children confirmed in Iowa 02:17

 A spokesperson from MercyOne confirmed Iowa’s first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in eastern Iowa.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries -NY governor [Video]

Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries -NY governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the number of countries that have reported cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 and impacting children has nearly doubled in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Indian sees its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child [Video]

Indian sees its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child

The state of Indiana has now seen its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It has been linked to children who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Has Cases Of Child Illness Tied To COVID-19

Florida’s surgeon general has acknowledged that a syndrome that attacks children and is associated with COVID-19 has surfaced in Florida, adding a scary new...
cbs4.com

Two deaths, rise in cases of COVID-19 linked syndrome in children

Two deaths, rise in cases of COVID-19 linked syndrome in childrenWhile the coronavirus usually takes its toll against the elderly reports about the syndrome in children have raised fears it could pose a greater risk to the...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this