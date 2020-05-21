North Carolina reports first case of severe coronavirus-related syndrome in children
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () North Carolina has reported its first case of a dangerous inflammatory condition linked to Covid-19 that affects children. Formerly known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), the rare condition has been afflicting children and teenagers around the country – in many cases, the patients tested positive for Covid-19 or had antibodies suggesting they had previously been exposed to the disease. North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday the child with the…
