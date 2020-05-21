North Carolina reports first case of severe coronavirus-related syndrome in children

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Rare child syndrome linked to COVID-19 now in 13 countries -NY governor



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the number of countries that have reported cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 and impacting children has nearly doubled in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago Indian sees its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child



The state of Indiana has now seen its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It has been linked to children who have tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: WLFI Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Florida Has Cases Of Child Illness Tied To COVID-19 Florida’s surgeon general has acknowledged that a syndrome that attacks children and is associated with COVID-19 has surfaced in Florida, adding a scary new...

cbs4.com 5 days ago



Two deaths, rise in cases of COVID-19 linked syndrome in children While the coronavirus usually takes its toll against the elderly reports about the syndrome in children have raised fears it could pose a greater risk to the...

Jerusalem Post 1 week ago





