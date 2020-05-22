Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Soros says Europe should tap up an obscure bond used during the Napoleonic Wars to save itself from a coronavirus depression

Business Insider Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
George Soros says Europe should tap up an obscure bond used during the Napoleonic Wars to save itself from a coronavirus depression· Hedge fund veteran George Soros says Europe should introduce so-called perpetual bonds — bonds that have no maturity — to help finance the response to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
· With a perpetual bond, the principal, or the amount that is borrowed, is never paid back, and the borrower only repays the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism [Video]

George Soros Talks About The Effects The Coronavirus Pandemic Will Have On Capitalism

Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism. He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheBriceMontana

Ancient Rambo @Rhino184 Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via… https://t.co/YdtgVA9Kdn 11 minutes ago

PaulmichaelODo1

Paul michael O'Donohoe @Praecursator007 i got criticized for retweeting your tweet this person says muslims are for open borders but its… https://t.co/hkGwok3ZRk 4 hours ago

JeanneBartram

Jasmine the European Cat Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via @forbes https://t.co/uO8poIlx1p 5 hours ago

mywaypress

mywaypress Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via @forbes https://t.co/TFbLisHueL 6 hours ago

MehtaNeil7

Neil Mehta Radical but a view to consider ? Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never H… https://t.co/bqVLTFhNCQ 8 hours ago

SheedehRahimi

Sheedeh Rahimi Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via @forbes https://t.co/xQvBUAVIKY 19 hours ago

andhi_toofan

Andhi Toofan Forbes: Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid.… https://t.co/i2BV98rywh 1 day ago

MichalJaworski

Michal Jaworski Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via @forbes https://t.co/N5XIuuTU58 2 days ago