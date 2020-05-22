George Soros says Europe should tap up an obscure bond used during the Napoleonic Wars to save itself from a coronavirus depression
Friday, 22 May 2020 () · Hedge fund veteran George Soros says Europe should introduce so-called perpetual bonds — bonds that have no maturity — to help finance the response to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
· With a perpetual bond, the principal, or the amount that is borrowed, is never paid back, and the borrower only repays the...
Billionaire investor George Soros said the coronavirus pandemic could have uncertain consequences for the future of capitalism. He said: "We will not go back to where we were when the pandemic started...
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ancient Rambo@Rhino184 Billionaire George Soros Says The Answer To Europe’s Problems Is Debt That Never Has To Be Repaid via… https://t.co/YdtgVA9Kdn 11 minutes ago