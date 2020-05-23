Inside Charlotte Motor Speedway's plan for a healthy return to racing
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The start of the Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway usually consists of NASCAR fans milling about the track’s sprawling parking lots and campgrounds. Music blares, grills sizzle and more than a few beers are consumed. This year? On Friday afternoon at the track, instead of unveiling the latest stomach bomb and flyover stunts, speedway executives — with a major assist from Atrium Health — showed off their Covid-19-inspired safety precautions and treatment facilities. Beginning…
