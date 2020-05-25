Fox Sports exec on Charlotte's role in NASCAR TV return
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Here’s one of many ways the world changed during the two months between Fox Sports airing NASCAR’s race in Phoenix and the sport’s comeback return last weekend: A network executive interviewed about the results was prouder of his production crew’s health precautions than a standout rating. Welcome to sports media, novel coronavirus version. On this long weekend, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts a much different version of its annual Coca-Cola 600 and then follow with a special midweek Cup…
Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. First up for the NFC is the East. The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will both get off to hot starts, but who takes home the coveted divisional title?
In Mike Florio's recent article, he stated that Dak Prescott has the most contract leverage in the history of the NFL. Hear why Jason Whitlock believes that Dak Prescott's resume is not good enough to..
