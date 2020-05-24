Miami-Dade Small Businesses Can Soon Apply For Forgivable LoanThe loan could be for as much as $25,000 to cover expenses like rent, salaries and PPE equipment up to three months.
Business owners meeting criteria for PPP loan forgivenessBusiness owners need to meet criteria to make sure their Paycheck Protection Program loan will be forgiven.
Edward Wooten RT @smithweb: Ed Wooten – Smith's Director of #ITAD – was recently featured on @InnoMapHou where he discussed key strategies for implementi… 3 days ago
Smith Ed Wooten – Smith's Director of #ITAD – was recently featured on @InnoMapHou where he discussed key strategies for… https://t.co/2Ph76bnSvR 3 days ago
Houston Urban League Houston SBA director shares tips on PPP loan forgiveness application https://t.co/yqJMt3iDHf 5 days ago