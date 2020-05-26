Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village
People took to Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village restaurants as businesses reopened before Memorial Day weekend with regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Freelance photographer Nola Laleye took to the streets and the skies to show scenes from around downtown Tampa over the Memorial Day weekend.
