Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village

bizjournals Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
People took to Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village restaurants as businesses reopened before Memorial Day weekend with regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Freelance photographer Nola Laleye took to the streets and the skies to show scenes from around downtown Tampa over the Memorial Day weekend. See more in the photo gallery above. Florida's gyms can reopen, restaurants and retail capacity upped Tampa's Nocturnal Hospitality Group is building an empire out of bringing…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings

More than 10 thousand people crowd Toronto park in defiance of social distancing warnings 04:28

 More than 10,000 people crowded in to a park in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (May 23rd) in defiance of social distancing warnings. Footage showed large groups of people enjoying the sunshine in Trinity Bellwoods Park and mostly failing to keep 2-metres apart. The scenes have prompted a stern...

Related videos from verified sources

Social distancing circles marked out at San Francisco park [Video]

Social distancing circles marked out at San Francisco park

San Francisco's Dolores Park is trying to ensure its visitors stay safe from the coronavirus by painting social distancing circles on the grass throughout the popular park.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
Anti-lockdown protester give out "free hugs" at demo in London's Hyde Park [Video]

Anti-lockdown protester give out "free hugs" at demo in London's Hyde Park

A small group of protesters gathered in Hyde Park in London on Saturday (May 16th) to protest against the coronavirus lockdown. One protester, who said his name was Philip Hartley, ignored social..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

urbntampabay

URBN Tampa Bay RT @ashleybauman: Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village https://t.co/zMjd1SPM9W via @… 6 days ago

RealSuperNola

NOLA RT @TBBJnewsroom: Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village https://t.co/Apq7aQvrru (📷 @R… 1 week ago

ashleybauman

Ashley Bauman Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village https://t.co/zMjd1SPM9W via @tbbjnewsroom 1 week ago

TBBJnewsroom

Tampa Bay Business Journal Drone images show social distancing at Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works and Hyde Park Village https://t.co/Apq7aQvrru… https://t.co/iZRwH5wsQo 1 week ago