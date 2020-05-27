Phunware forms strategic relationship with consulting firm working on President Trump’s re-election campaign

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) announced Wednesday that it has signed a tie-up with a consulting firm working on the re-election campaign of the current US president and vice president. In a statement, the company said it has formed a strategic relationship with American Made Media Consultants on the development, launch, management and evolution of the Trump-Pence 2020 re-election campaign’s mobile application portfolio on Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones. The recently launched app portfolio engages supporters, constituents and voters and leverages Phunware’s fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile, called Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS). READ: Phunware delivers Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform to feedback portal provider Humm Systems The Austin, Texas-based company said its MaaS platform provides the products, solutions, data and services required by global brands for their digital transformation and mobile engagement initiatives and enables the following core functionality for the Trump-Pence branded 'Keep America Great' apps: Dedicated news feed to read articles, watch videos and stay up-to-date with President Trump's social feed, tweets and announcements Sign-up tool to volunteer, fundraise and learn how to help the re-election campaign Scheduling tool to discover and register for local, state and national events Gamified loyalty system to accumulate reward points, including redemption capabilities for exclusive merchandise and upgraded experiences Live stream events for virtual engagement Mobile ticketing for in-person events Phunware noted that the app portfolio is an integral piece of the Trump campaign’s efforts to engage digitally with supporters on mobile. App users can access important event information, volunteer opportunities and real-time engagement while attending rallies, fundraisers and debates, whether virtually through the apps or in-person. In addition to other ongoing engagement efforts by the campaign, the app portfolio boosts supporter enthusiasm and capitalizes on the momentum often seen at Trump's rallies. “We are extremely honored to be a key strategic relationship for American Made Media Consultants, tasked with developing, launching and supporting the branded app portfolio for our country’s President and Vice President,” Phunware CEO Alan Knitowski said in a statement. “Our software provides the Trump-Pence team with powerful mobile tools for their high profile re-election campaign, allowing seamless one-to-one user engagement and interactions on a reliable and proven global platform.” The company's stock recently traded up 14% to $1.42 a share in New York. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

