Franklin Templeton fires portfolio manager over fallout from viral video

bizjournals Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
San Mateo, Calif.-based asset manager Franklin Templeton Investments publicly fired a portfolio manager on Tuesday based on fallout from a viral video showing the employee's attempt to have an African-American man falsely arrested in New York. The video was taken in Central Park by an African-American man named Christian Cooper, a New York-based writer and editor, who was birdwatching at the time. After he asked a white woman to put her dog on a leash — which is required by law in that location…
