Amazon looks to offer full-time jobs to thousands of Arizona seasonal workers

bizjournals Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
After announcing in March that online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. would hire 6,500 seasonal, part-time employees in Arizona to cope with increased demand for products amid the spread of the coronavirus, the company is looking to turn many of those jobs into full-time positions. When Amazon rolled out its plans In March, the Seattle e-commerce company was seeking to hire some 175,000 temporary full- and part-time roles across its North American operations network. Like other national retailers…
 Amazon.com plans to offer permanent jobs to about 70% of U.S. workers it hired temporarily to meet consumer demand, Fred Katayama reports.

