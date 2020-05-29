Global  

US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high

Business Insider Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high· US consumer spending slumped 13.6% in March, the largest drop on record, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 12.8% decline.
· At the same time, the personal savings rate surged to a record 33% from 12.7% in March as consumers held onto cash. 
· Incomes also increased 10.5%,...
0
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: American Spending Tanks

American Spending Tanks 00:32

 The COVID-19 Pandemic has cratered the global economy. U.S. consumers reduced spending by the most on record for the second straight month in April. Reuters reports that savings is at an all-time high. Economists anticipate the largest contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter...

US Video Game Spending Hits New Quarterly Record. According to industry analyst NPD Group [Video]

US Video Game Spending Hits New Quarterly Record. According to industry analyst NPD Group

The period between January to March saw spending reach an astounding $10.9 billion. The figure represents a nine percent increase since the same time last year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
U.S. consumer spending tanks; savings hit record high

U.S. consumers cut spending by the most on record for the second straight month in April while boosting savings to an all-time high, and the growing frugality...
Reuters

US consumer spending sinks by record 13.6% in face of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the viral pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs...
Seattle Times

