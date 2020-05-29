US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high
Friday, 29 May 2020 () · US consumer spending slumped 13.6% in March, the largest drop on record, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a 12.8% decline.
· At the same time, the personal savings rate surged to a record 33% from 12.7% in March as consumers held onto cash.
· Incomes also increased 10.5%,...
The COVID-19 Pandemic has cratered the global economy.
U.S. consumers reduced spending by the most on record for the second straight month in April.
Reuters reports that savings is at an all-time high.
Economists anticipate the largest contraction in gross domestic product in the second quarter...