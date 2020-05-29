ken crichlow RT @PolOpinions: US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high https://t.co/uffZubnXw0 https://t… 9 minutes ago Politics and Opinions US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high https://t.co/uffZubnXw0 https://t.co/Z9Y2VOMssh 15 minutes ago Linda Jones US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high https://t.co/g5ATkH4X8M via @businessinsider 22 minutes ago Nader Nami US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high - https://t.co/ZfmOCjspAQ 23 minutes ago Roberto A. Ruarte US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high - https://t.co/gpC08Io3GB 23 minutes ago Kevin Bartlett US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high - https://t.co/fZ1Aidj2ci 24 minutes ago 🔟 RT @business: JUST IN: U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the world’s largest economy, plunged in April by the… 26 minutes ago centeringpendulum RT @Baha64914330: US consumer spending plunged the most ever last month as savings spiked to a record high https://t.co/jLitCWgGbf 34 minutes ago