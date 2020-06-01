Learn to spot the data security risks while working remotely during Covid-19 Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

With more employees working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic come increased data security risks. Phishing emails are the leading cause of business data breaches, and according to Google, scammers are sending 18 million hoax emails about Covid-19 to Gmail users every day. So far, we have seen the following phishing emails specific to the Covid-19 pandemic: To sign up for Covid-19 vaccine testing. To invest in stock of a Covid-19 vaccine or ventilator equipment. To buy Covid-19 home test kits… 👓 View full article

