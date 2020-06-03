Connecting: From outrage to action

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () This column, “Connecting,” is all about relationships. It’s all about finding meaning in establishing and fostering connections with others. You are a diverse, beautiful, amazing, powerful community. You have certainly found common purpose and commitment forming and nurturing bonds with people of all backgrounds, experiences and points of view. With that in mind, today’s piece was supposed to have been about taking risks in networking. Much as I agree with that as a concept, it felt disingenuous…
People are outraged after seeing photos and videos circulating on social media mocking the death of George Floyd. In these posts, people are seen smiling and kneeling on the necks of their friends. The caption on the posts calls it the "George Floyd Challenge."
There is outrage in Romeo and Washington Township after "The Romeo Rock" was painted over the weekend with a racial slur. On Saturday morning, The Romeo Rock Facebook page showed "Black Lives Matter"..
John Legend, P!nk & Lizzo have shared their outrage over the killings of George Floyd & Breonna Taylor at the hands of police on social media. Plus, many have joined those on the frontlines to call for..