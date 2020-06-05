Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kings Island, Cedar Point sue Ohio to reopen amusement parks

bizjournals Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
A number of the amusement parks sued the state of Ohio Thursday evening, claiming that the order closing them amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Kings Island, located near Cincinnati, and Cedar Point, in Sandusky, filed lawsuits, claiming the state of Ohio's order closing non-essential businesses, signed by Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, criminalizes safe amusement and water parks and violates the park's rights under Ohio's constitution. The…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kalahari announce plans to reopen

Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kalahari announce plans to reopen 01:53

 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions have both provided updates on reopening following the approval from the state to reopen under specific guidelines beginning June 19.

Related videos from verified sources

Indiana theaters, bars, playgrounds reopenings start Friday [Video]

Indiana theaters, bars, playgrounds reopenings start Friday

Movie theaters, bars, museums and amusement parks will be allowed to open Friday across Indiana as the governor announced Wednesday that he was moving up by two days the next stage of easing the..

Credit: WFFTPublished
Amusement parks allowed to reopen June 19 [Video]

Amusement parks allowed to reopen June 19

Amusement parks and casinos in Ohio will be allowed to reopen June 19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a Friday news briefing.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:53Published
Theme parks announce reopening plans [Video]

Theme parks announce reopening plans

US theme parks are beginning to announce reopening dates and plans for social distancing due to COVID 19

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Here's when Kings Island and Cedar Point will reopen

 Cedar Point and Kings Island amusement parks have set opening dates and say they have created health protocols to keep patrons and employees safe. Kings Island,...
bizjournals


Tweets about this