Kings Island, Cedar Point sue Ohio to reopen amusement parks
Friday, 5 June 2020 () A number of the amusement parks sued the state of Ohio Thursday evening, claiming that the order closing them amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Kings Island, located near Cincinnati, and Cedar Point, in Sandusky, filed lawsuits, claiming the state of Ohio's order closing non-essential businesses, signed by Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, criminalizes safe amusement and water parks and violates the park's rights under Ohio's constitution. The…
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company and Kalahari Resorts and Conventions have both provided updates on reopening following the approval from the state to reopen under specific guidelines beginning June 19.