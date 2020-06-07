Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Benz didn't worry very much when his graphic design firm in Atlanta laid him off in March. He felt sure he'd be recalled to work once the viral pandemic eased and his firm's clients resumed spending.

Three months later, there's been no call. Instead, Benz has applied for gig work as an Instacart shopper.

Hope has given way to an urgent need to pay bills because Benz's unemployment benefits haven't yet come through. Benz has negotiated with his mortgage lender to defer payments on the home he and his wife bought earlier this year. But the deferral won't last long.

“I’m doing everything I can,” said Benz, 37. “It will take a little while to get back.”

Even as the U.S. economy begins to flicker back to life, even as job cuts slow and some laid-off people are called back to work, the scope of the devastation left by the viral pandemic has grown distressingly clear to millions who'd hoped for a quick return to their jobs: They may not be going back anytime soon.

With many businesses reopening, the government surprisingly announced Friday that contrary to expectations of further layoffs, the economy added 2.5 million jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to 13.3%.

But the harsh reality is that last month's rehirings aren't expected to continue at the same pace. Forty-two percent of the layoffs caused by the pandemic could become permanent job losses, according to a study by the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Economics. Many businesses, from tech start-ups to small shops and big retailers, may not survive the loss of revenue despite federal rescue aid.

That aid will run out soon. And despite gradual re-openings, public fear of the virus is still keeping many people away from bars, restaurants, hotels,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

A Decision to Make: Some Making More Being Unemployed [Video]

A Decision to Make: Some Making More Being Unemployed

With unemployment benefits under the CARES Act paying $600 per week, returning to work can mean taking a pay cut. The national economic council director says the white house is considering a "back to..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:22Published
Farmers in Udhampur hail PM Modi for increasing MGNREGA wages [Video]

Farmers in Udhampur hail PM Modi for increasing MGNREGA wages

Farmers in Udhampur hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing MGNREGA wages as they get dual benefit from the scheme. Rural Development department start executing various works under Mahatma..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
How artificial intelligence threatens the current American office environment [Video]

How artificial intelligence threatens the current American office environment

Fifty-three percent of U.S. office workers worry their current skills will be outdated in fewer than five years, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 American office workers about their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Benz didn’t worry very much when his graphic design firm in Atlanta laid him off in March. He felt sure he’d be recalled to work once...
Seattle Times

Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs


Chicago S-T


Tweets about this

spmcdonnell

spmcdonnell RT @Victor_Asal: Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs https://t.co/GW8aNVN3a2 3 minutes ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [aol] Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs https://t.co/itARWLryU8 4 minutes ago

Victor_Asal

Victor Asal Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs https://t.co/GW8aNVN3a2 8 minutes ago

sbauerAP

Scott Bauer Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs (from @AP) https://t.co/jX7KlsCzAh 13 minutes ago

WVNews247

WV News ARE THE JOBS COMING BACK: While numbers on Friday showed a stronger and earlier return of some jobs, questions rema… https://t.co/mxsGeV8zjg 17 minutes ago

cecil0ver

james cecil hargis RT @USRealityCheck: Left Out: More Workers Now Losing Hope of Getting Back Jobs Even as the U.S. economy begins to flicker back to life, ev… 19 minutes ago

SteveLessner

Steve Lessner Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs https://t.co/i4mputScee 33 minutes ago

jedcorp

JEDcorp Left out: More workers now losing hope of getting back jobs https://t.co/IO8HCcpurG 34 minutes ago