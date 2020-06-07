Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as Pope urges caution

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of Brazil broke with standard public health protocols by ceasing to publish updates of the number of deaths and infections in the hard-hit South American country.

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, whose aggregated tally has become the main worldwide reference for monitoring the disease. Its running counter says United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths. Europe as a whole has recorded more than 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Health experts, however, believe that the John Hopkins tally falls short of showing the true tragedy of the pandemic.

Many governments have struggled to produce statistics that can reasonably be considered as true indicators of the pandemic given the scarcity of diagnostic tests especially in the first phase of the crisis. Authorities in Italy and Spain, with over 60,000 combined deaths, have acknowledged that their death count is larger than the story the numbers tell.

But Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went as far as to tweet on Saturday that his country's disease totals are “not representative” of Brazil's current situation, insinuating that the numbers were actually overestimating the spread of the virus.

Critics of Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly clashed with health experts over the seriousness of the disease and has threatened to take Brazil out of the World Health Organization, said the decision was a maneuver by the hardman-style leader to hide the depths of crisis.

Brazil’s last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: The UK’s Road To 40,000 Coronavirus Deaths

The UK’s Road To 40,000 Coronavirus Deaths 04:07

 The UK has hit the grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus, one of the highest in the world. Despite warnings and being behind the likes of Italy and Spain when the virus struck, the UK’s authorities have overseen a catastrophic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Although 40,000 people...

Related videos from verified sources

Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases [Video]

Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Over 50,000 [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Is Over 50,000

The number of deaths being attributed to the novel coronavirus has now exceeded 50,000. Gizmodo reports Johns Hopkins University has been maintaining data regarding the virus. The staggering figure..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:40Published
Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open [Video]

Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open

As daily death toll drops some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as Pope urges caution

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The confirmed global death toll from the COVID-19 virus reached at least 400,000 fatalities on Sunday, a day after the government of...
Seattle Times

World reaches 400,000 virus deaths as pope urges caution: ‘Don’t cry victory too soon’


Chicago S-T


Tweets about this