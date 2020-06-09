Hedge funds in Hong Kong are considering pulling out over fears that China's new security law could ruin their operations
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () · *Hedge funds in Hong Kong are exploring exit strategies from Asia's financial hub as Beijing's new security law threatens data privacy and capital control, the Financial Times reported.*
· *More than 420 hedge funds operate out of the semi-autonomous region, and manage almost $91 billion in assets, higher than the combined...
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing's plan to impose national security legislation in the financial hub to stop "smearing" the effort, saying those who did were "the enemy..