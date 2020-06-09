Global  

Hedge funds in Hong Kong are considering pulling out over fears that China's new security law could ruin their operations

Business Insider Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Hedge funds in Hong Kong are considering pulling out over fears that China's new security law could ruin their operations· *Hedge funds in Hong Kong are exploring exit strategies from Asia's financial hub as Beijing's new security law threatens data privacy and capital control, the Financial Times reported.*
· *More than 420 hedge funds operate out of the semi-autonomous region, and manage almost $91 billion in assets, higher than the combined...
