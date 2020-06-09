US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Global  

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 06/07/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo - 9780807047422 - (Beacon Press)

2. How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi - 9780525509295 - (Random House Publishing Group) 3. The Lies That Bind by Emily Giffin - 9780399178962 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad - 9781728209814 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

5. The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander - 9781620971949 - (The New Press)

6. Hush by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9781538751152 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo - 9781541619227 - (Basic Books)

8. The Guest List by Lucy Foley - 9780062868954 - (William Morrow)

9. Hideaway by Nora Roberts - 9781250207128 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly - 9780316539432 - (Little, Brown and Company)
