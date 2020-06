Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday chided British bank HSBC for backing moves by China to end Hong Kong's autonomy, saying such "corporate kowtows" got little in return from Beijing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this bernardo RT @Reuters: Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing https://t.co/GoR87LLeow https://t.co/lDFijfUtXT 26 minutes ago Terry Kinder Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing - Reuters https://t.co/X4W16QdvNO 42 minutes ago USCPF Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/XIT9ECQgOz 2 hours ago ppll RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing https://t.co/YUs413VUzK https://t.co/HMPGr8X6n4 2 hours ago