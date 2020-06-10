Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opens the door to another round of stimulus checks for Americans
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () · Mnuchin said on Tuesday at a congressional hearing that the Trump administration was "seriously looking" at the prospect of another round of stimulus checks for Americans.
· "I think we're going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy," Mnuchin said, adding the economy would need...
Since the CARES Act was passed and signed into law, the government has sent out 159 million stimulus checks to Americans. But according to the House Ways and Means Committee, there are still 30-35 million payments that still have to be sent out.