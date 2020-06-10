Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opens the door to another round of stimulus checks for Americans

Business Insider Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opens the door to another round of stimulus checks for Americans· Mnuchin said on Tuesday at a congressional hearing that the Trump administration was "seriously looking" at the prospect of another round of stimulus checks for Americans.
· "I think we're going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy," Mnuchin said, adding the economy would need...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet

What You Can Do If You’re One of the 30-35 Million Americans Who Hasn’t Gotten Their Stimulus Check Yet 01:14

 Since the CARES Act was passed and signed into law, the government has sent out 159 million stimulus checks to Americans. But according to the House Ways and Means Committee, there are still 30-35 million payments that still have to be sent out.

Related videos from verified sources

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again [Video]

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again

Steven Mnuchin Warns Against Closing the US Economy Again Mnuchin shared his thoughts while appearing on CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street.' Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC Steve Mnuchin, via CNBC As the U.S...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work [Video]

1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of Work

The weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:26Published
35 Million Stimulus Checks Still Not Received [Video]

35 Million Stimulus Checks Still Not Received

35 Million Stimulus Checks Still Not Received

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published

Tweets about this

sharmaarwind2

Arwind Sharma Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will talk to lawmakers about small business bailout disclosure https://t.co/DwjxVCC22Q 2 minutes ago

Nuria2407

Nuria RT @USTreasury: Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the Main Street Lending Program https://t.co/Uu0DWuDCTH 8 minutes ago

danielkemp6

Daniel Kemp RT @Raymond_Norman: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will talk to lawmakers about small business bailout disclosure https://t.co/m… 35 minutes ago

kat223

elizabeth RT @OleVetUSAF: Tя☭mp is determined to steal everything it can for the rich in the COVID-19 crisis & do it in secret. Treasury Secretary St… 2 hours ago

OleVetUSAF

Ole Vet "VetsResistSquadron" Tя☭mp is determined to steal everything it can for the rich in the COVID-19 crisis & do it in secret. Treasury Secr… https://t.co/QDNG2Dt1jn 2 hours ago

123_NEWS_USA

123 NEWS USA #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will talk to lawmakers about small business bailout disclosure https://t.co/9Q9ZvwfwAz 3 hours ago

rkeyserling

Keywebco Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will talk to lawmakers about small business bailout disclosure https://t.co/7jwLAJm3tW 3 hours ago

RosemaryJ36

Rosemary 3/ to United States Department of Treasury e-Mail below: (wilsondrscott@gmail.com) Call Barr.SCOTT WILSON his phon… https://t.co/oyh59cuLwF 3 hours ago