Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opens the door to another round of stimulus checks for Americans Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Mnuchin said on Tuesday at a congressional hearing that the Trump administration was "seriously looking" at the prospect of another round of stimulus checks for Americans.

· "I think we're going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy," Mnuchin said, adding the economy would need


