Trump reportedly supports sending another wave of $1,200 stimulus checks because he believes it will help him win re-election



Related videos from verified sources President Trump pledges that Wisconsinites will receive another round of stimulus checks



President Donald Trump returns to Wisconsin on Thursday, but today he discusses coronavirus testing and the next round of stimulus checks. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:02 Published 17 hours ago Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality



Protesters have taken to the streets in all 50 states and at least 18 countries. Many Americans are noticing that racism is a pervasive problem, reports Business Insider. Even congressional lawmakers.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Trumps Says He Will Not Shut Down Country In Event Of Second Wave As Rising Case Counts Cause Concern



President Donald Trump today weighed in on the possibility of shutting down the country again in the event of a second wave as concerns grow about rising cases in parts of the country. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:39 Published on May 22, 2020

Tweets about this