Trump reportedly supports sending another wave of $1,200 stimulus checks because he believes it will help him win re-election
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
· Trump reportedly expressed support for another wave of direct payments to Americans, according to The Washington Post.
· He believes the measure could help him win re-election later this year, The Post reported.
· The White House remains divided on whether another round of stimulus checks should be included in an economic...
