'A tremendous opportunity': In wake of demonstrations, Atlanta Police Foundation will double down on supporting APD



Related videos from verified sources Colorado House passes sweeping police reform bill, now one step from governor's desk



The Colorado House voted Friday to pass the sweeping police reform and accountability bill brought in the wake of demonstrations following George Floyd’s death back to the Senate for concurrence with.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:40 Published 19 hours ago Cressida Dick: Police have information that some plan to cause violence in upcoming demonstrations



The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Dame Cressida Dick urges people to stay away from Black Lives Matter protests and counter demonstrations in the capital over the weekend. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 23 hours ago 'We're Being Vilified': Police Officers Call For More Conversation In Wake Of Protests



WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller spoke with seven high-ranking police officers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to ask them how they feel about this moment in history. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:56 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: 'A tremendous opportunity': In wake of demonstrations, Atlanta Police Foundation will… https://t.co/ZIIg4a8Nxi 1 day ago