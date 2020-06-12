Global  

Carnival's stock has jumped almost 150% in the last 2 months, but one money manager says it's set for a fresh crash

Business Insider Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Carnival's stock has jumped almost 150% in the last 2 months, but one money manager says it's set for a fresh crash· After tanking during March as the coronavirus hit travel, cruise operator Carnival has seen its stock price surge almost 150%.
· But one analyst warns that even as travel starts to return, the stock is set for a fresh crash.
· Michelle Connell, president of Portia Capital Management, said she expects the cruise giant to...
