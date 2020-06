Jefferies says buy these 14 cheap stocks that are financially strong and positioned for market-beating returns Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Strategist Steven DeSanctis of Jefferies says companies with lower returns on equity have done shockingly well in the last few months, but he says the trend is about to break.

· He notes that those low returners have gotten expensive, and recent earnings and economic trends are good news for higher-returning stocks.

·... · Strategist Steven DeSanctis of Jefferies says companies with lower returns on equity have done shockingly well in the last few months, but he says the trend is about to break.· He notes that those low returners have gotten expensive, and recent earnings and economic trends are good news for higher-returning stocks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this