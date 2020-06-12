European stocks rally despite investor fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and a record contraction in the UK economy
Friday, 12 June 2020 () · *European and US stocks reversed losses on Friday even as investor fears grew over a resurgence of coronavirus infections in the US, and after bleak economic data emerged from the UK.*
· *Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.3%, and London's FTSE-100 rose 1.3%.*
· *On Thursday, all three major indexes...
The Government is expected to backtrack on its plan to introduce full border checks with the EU from January 1 over fears of the economic impact of coronavirus. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published