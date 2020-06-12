Mark Cuban compared the day-trading boom to the dot-com bubble. Here's how he saved his $1.4 billion Yahoo windfall from the crash. Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

**



· *Mark Cuban said the day-trading frenzy reminds him of the months before the dot-com crash in a recent Real Vision interview.*

· *The "Shark Tank" star and Dallas Mavericks owner famously saw the crash coming, and protected most of the $1.4 billion in Yahoo stock he received when he sold his startup to the internet...

