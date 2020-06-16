Oregon smashes Covid-19 daily case count record, set the day before
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Oregon broke yet another record in daily coronavirus counts, with 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases announced on Tuesday. The cumulative Covid-19 case count now stands at 6,098, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The death toll rose by two to 182. Nearly half of the new cases are in Union County, where a high number has been linked in recent days to a church. On Monday, OHA reported 184 cases, which was the previous single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in late February. The…
India on June 19 continued to record new highs in reporting coronavirus cases in single day as 13,856 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,532. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark after 336 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remains...
India on June 20 yet again recorded highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases (14,516) taking the tally to 3,95,048. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state..
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.
This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.
"People keep talking about a..