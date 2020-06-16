Global  

Oregon smashes Covid-19 daily case count record, set the day before

bizjournals Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Oregon broke yet another record in daily coronavirus counts, with 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases announced on Tuesday. The cumulative Covid-19 case count now stands at 6,098, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The death toll rose by two to 182. Nearly half of the new cases are in Union County, where a high number has been linked in recent days to a church. On Monday, OHA reported 184 cases, which was the previous single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in late February. The…
