Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mars says it is 'evaluating' changes to Uncle Ben's rice brand

bizjournals Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
McLean-based Mars Inc., one of the world’s largest private companies, said Wednesday it is “evaluating all possibilities” about the branding of its Uncle Ben’s rice products. “As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do,” the company said in a statement. Since 1946, Uncle Ben’s…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Mars Inc says evaluating changing Uncle Ben's brand image

 Mars Inc is "evaluating all possibilities" regarding changes to its Uncle Ben's rice brand image, the food company told Reuters on Wednesday, following news that...
Reuters

First Aunt Jemina, now Uncle Ben's: Rice brand plans to 'evolve' and change 'visual brand identity'

 The owner of Uncle Ben's rice announced it planned to make changes to its "visual brand identity" and help "put an end to racial bias and injustices."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this