Mars Inc says evaluating changing Uncle Ben's brand image Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Mars Inc is "evaluating all possibilities" regarding changes to its Uncle Ben's rice brand image, the food company told Reuters on Wednesday, following news that PepsiCo Inc was dropping its Aunt Jemima brand. 👓 View full article

