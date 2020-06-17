Global  

DeSantis says 'no' to 2nd Florida shutdown and mask mandate despite rise in Covid-19 cases

Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Florida leadership is not looking at another statewide shutdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The state doesn't plan to reverse any of the reopening phases already in place, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 16 press conference. Florida has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day over the last 14 days as businesses continue to reopen. The governor also is against a statewide mask policy, citing that it would be enforced unevenly and is not necessary. "You have to have society function,"…
 The uptick of coronavirus cases in our state, has health experts worried about the death toll we could see by Fall. Florida leads the U.S. in new cases.

