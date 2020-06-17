DeSantis says 'no' to 2nd Florida shutdown and mask mandate despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Florida leadership is not looking at another statewide shutdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The state doesn't plan to reverse any of the reopening phases already in place, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 16 press conference. Florida has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day over the last 14 days as businesses continue to reopen. The governor also is against a statewide mask policy, citing that it would be enforced unevenly and is not necessary. "You have to have society function,"…
COVID-19 Predicted to Kill 200,000 in the US by October, Model Says The model comes from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. It was once used by the..