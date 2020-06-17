DeSantis says 'no' to 2nd Florida shutdown and mask mandate despite rise in Covid-19 cases Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Florida leadership is not looking at another statewide shutdown as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. The state doesn't plan to reverse any of the reopening phases already in place, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a June 16 press conference. Florida has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day over the last 14 days as businesses continue to reopen. The governor also is against a statewide mask policy, citing that it would be enforced unevenly and is not necessary. "You have to have society function,"… 👓 View full article

