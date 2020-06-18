Global  

PHOTOS: Peek inside restaurateur Frank Scibelli’s new concept, Little Mama’s

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020
Frank Scibelli’s new SouthPark restaurant feels like home. Little Mama’s delivers its take on the classic Italian restaurants of the Northeast in the 60s and 70s. Scibelli, operations director Stephanie Kalish and chef partner Tom Dyrness drew inspiration from their own experiences growing up surrounded by that Italian-American cuisine.  The menu is built around family recipes. Family photos of their loved ones, including Scibelli cooking with his own mother, hang from the walls. “This…
