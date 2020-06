Related news from verified sources Facebook takes down Trump ads over 'organized hate' policy The ads showed a red inverted triangle, a symbol that was also used by the Nazis to identify political prisoners, with text asking Facebook users to sign a...

Haaretz 7 hours ago



Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis "Ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago



Facebook Removes Trump Political Ads With Nazi Symbol. Campaign Calls It An 'Emoji' Facebook says the campaign advertisements violated the social network's ban on hate group symbols. The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said "ignorance is no...

NPR 9 hours ago





Tweets about this