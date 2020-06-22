Fitch revises outlook of SBI, 8 other banks to negative



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Woman staff assaulted by cop in bank premises in Gujarat's Surat



A woman bank staff assaulted by the cop in the bank premises. The incident happened on June 23 in Gujarat's Surat and captured on the CCTV camera. Soon after the incident, All India Bank Employees'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 5 days ago Equity indices trade higher as banking, pharma stocks rally



Equity benchmark indices rose by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 326 points or 0.94 per cent.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago Daughter drags 85-year-old bedbound woman to the bank after officials require physical verification for pension withdrawal in ea



Shocking footage shows an 85-year-old woman being hauled by her daughter on a cot after bank authorities allegedly demanded the physical presence of the account holder for the withdrawal of her pension.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this