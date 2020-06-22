Global  

Fitch revises outlook of SBI, 8 other banks to negative

Zee News Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The rating agency revised the outlook for Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM), SBI, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Baroda (New Zealand), Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank while affirming their ratings.
