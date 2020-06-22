Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rico power company gives T&D reins to private firms

SeattlePI.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico officials said Monday that a consortium of Canadian and U.S. firms will take over the transmission and distribution system of the island’s public power company in a long-awaited announcement involving one of the largest public utilities in a U.S. jurisdiction.

The deal marks the first time those operations will be privately managed since Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority was founded in 1941 and became a public utility in 1979, raising hopes that a company long accused of corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency could be reformed and modernized, leading to fewer outages and improved service.

“You have a titanic challenge before you,” said Omar Marrero, executive director of Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.

The message was directed to LUMA, a consortium made up of Canadian firm ATCO Ltd. and U.S.-based companies Quanta Services Inc. and IEM. It was awarded a multimillion-dollar contract for 15 years that will allow the island’s power company to retain ownership of the transmission and distribution system as part of a public-private partnership, the third for Puerto Rico in recent years.

“We understand the significance of this announcement,” said Wayne Stensby, LUMA’s president and CEO, who promised to deliver a modern, affordable and reliable system. “This is not our first rodeo.”

The company will initially be paid $70 million followed by $90 million the second year and $100 million the third year as part of a contract approved by a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. It will receive $105 million for each of the remaining years, with a possible $20 million total in bonuses.

The contract does not call for an increase in rates, which will require approval by Puerto Rico’s Energy Commission,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean

Saharan dust plume shrouds Puerto Rico as it sweeps across the Caribbean 03:39

 Puerto Rico's San Juan was shrouded by a thick dust plume originating from the Sahara desert. The massive cloud has travelled from North Africa and is set to sweep over Southern America.

Related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rican Mofongo: A taste of the island in New Jersey [Video]

Puerto Rican Mofongo: A taste of the island in New Jersey

In addition to its rich culture and traditions, Puerto Rico is also known for its cuisine and their signature dish: El Mofongo. “Mofongo in Puerto Rico is arguably the most important dish in the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:43Published
US Labor Dept. approves 2,000 applications per hour in Puerto Rico [Video]

US Labor Dept. approves 2,000 applications per hour in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Department of Labor & Human Resources registers 2,000 applications per hour in PUA Even when the webpage, which assists self-employed, continues to register some problems. the company..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:51Published
Buildings damaged when 5.5-magnitute earthquake hits Puerto Rico [Video]

Buildings damaged when 5.5-magnitute earthquake hits Puerto Rico

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Puerto Rico on Saturday (May 2nd) morning followed by several aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico power company gives T&D reins to private firms

 SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico officials said Monday that a consortium of Canadian and U.S. firms will take over the transmission and distribution...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this