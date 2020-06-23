Global  

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested in Germany, days after the company reported that $2.2 billion was missing

Business Insider Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested in Germany, days after the company reported that $2.2 billion was missing· *German payments firm Wirecard's former chief executive officer Markus Braun has been arrested by prosecutors after he turned himself in on Monday evening, according to reports.*
· *An arrest warrant was issued by Munich police in name of the former paper billionaire for market manipulation and over false statements of data...
0
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Wirecard says missing $2.1 bln likely doesn't exist

Wirecard says missing $2.1 bln likely doesn't exist 01:31

 German payments firm Wirecard, once one of the country's most promising tech companies, said on Monday that over $2 billion which went missing from its accounts -- likely never existed in the first place. Gloria Tso reports.

