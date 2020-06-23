Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested in Germany, days after the company reported that $2.2 billion was missing
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () · *German payments firm Wirecard's former chief executive officer Markus Braun has been arrested by prosecutors after he turned himself in on Monday evening, according to reports.*
· *An arrest warrant was issued by Munich police in name of the former paper billionaire for market manipulation and over false statements of data...
German payments firm Wirecard, once one of the country's most promising tech companies, said on Monday that over $2 billion which went missing from its accounts -- likely never existed in the first place. Gloria Tso reports.
German payments company Wirecard said on Friday it may be the victim of "fraud of considerable proportions," after its auditor refused to sign off its 2019 accounts over a missing $2.1 billion. Ciara..