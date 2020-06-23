MGM National Harbor has a reopening date Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

MGM National Harbor will reopen the morning of June 29, the resort announced Tuesday, with a host of restrictions and safety protocols in place to minimize the spread of Covid-19. The Prince George’s County resort, including its 160,000-square-foot casino, will open at 6 a.m. that day after a three-month closure driven by the coronavirus. To promote physical distancing, every other slot machine will be disabled and plexiglass barriers have been installed at many table games. “The last several… 👓 View full article

