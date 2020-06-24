Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Their money couldn't buy a movement': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taunts Wall Street after triumphing over her billionaire-backed primary opponent

Business Insider Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
'Their money couldn't buy a movement': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taunts Wall Street after triumphing over her billionaire-backed primary opponent· *Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goaded Wall Street on Wednesday after winning the Democratic primary for New York's 14th Congressional district.*
· *Her opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, received campaign contributions from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, and several billionaire...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Caruso-Cabrera Says She’s Ready To Give Rep. Ocasio-Cortez A Run For Her Money During Tuesday’s Primary

Caruso-Cabrera Says She’s Ready To Give Rep. Ocasio-Cortez A Run For Her Money During Tuesday’s Primary 02:05

 It has been a contentious primary battle in New York’s 14th Congressional District, as freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to win her party’s nomination. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality

Jim Cramer talks about his interview with the McDonald's CEO on Mad Money and what it tells him about what Wall Street needs to do to push racial equality forward.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:38Published
AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent [Video]

AOC Hammered By Primary Opponent

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera is running a primary challenge to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Hill reports that during a recent debate she slammed AOC's response to the coronavirus,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:47Published
Stocks Fall as China Tensions Percolate: What Wall Street’s Saying [Video]

Stocks Fall as China Tensions Percolate: What Wall Street’s Saying

But as long as the Federal Reserve says it will print money, stocks are supported, many on Wall Street say.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street giants including the CEOs of Goldman and Blackstone are pouring money into the campaign to defeat AOC in a June primary

Wall Street giants including the CEOs of Goldman and Blackstone are pouring money into the campaign to defeat AOC in a June primary · Some of Wall Street's most prominent names have donated thousands of dollars to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's opponent in the upcoming Democratic primary in New...
Business Insider

AOC rival Michelle Caruso-Cabrera turns to Wall Street for huge fundraising windfall: report

 Some of Wall Street’s biggest titans are pumping big bucks into defeating first-term Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by bankrolling the...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

cannon081972

Justin Cannon RT @AOC: Wall Street CEOs, from Goldman Sachs to Blackstone, poured in millions to defeat our grassroots campaign tonight. But their money… 18 seconds ago

jackedawes

Robert Lewis RT @businessinsider: 'Their money couldn't buy a movement': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez taunts Wall Street after triumphing over her billionai… 2 minutes ago