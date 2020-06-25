Wirecard has filed for insolvency after a devastating scandal that saw $2 billion go missing and its ex-CEO get arrested Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· *Wirecard, a once-valuable German fintech firm, filed for insolvency on Thursday as it battles a huge accounting scandal.*

· *More than $2 billion went missing from the company's balance sheet according to auditors, and Wirecard later admitted the money may never have existed.*

· *Wirecard, a once-valuable German fintech firm, filed for insolvency on Thursday as it battles a huge accounting scandal.*· *More than $2 billion went missing from the company's balance sheet according to auditors, and Wirecard later admitted the money may never have existed.*· *In a statement Thursday, Wirecard said it

