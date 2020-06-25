Global  

Wirecard has filed for insolvency after a devastating scandal that saw $2 billion go missing and its ex-CEO get arrested

Business Insider Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Wirecard has filed for insolvency after a devastating scandal that saw $2 billion go missing and its ex-CEO get arrested· *Wirecard, a once-valuable German fintech firm, filed for insolvency on Thursday as it battles a huge accounting scandal.*
· *More than $2 billion went missing from the company's balance sheet according to auditors, and Wirecard later admitted the money may never have existed.*
· *In a statement Thursday, Wirecard said it...
