'Bonds will hedge you against nothing' in current market environment, famed investor Nassim Taleb warns Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Nassim Taleb warned investors that bonds "have no upside" and "have run their course" in an interview with CNBC on Friday.*

· *Taleb pointed to negative interest rates as reasons why investors can no longer count on bonds as a traditional hedge against market sell-offs.*

· *In order to protect your investment portfolio,... · *Nassim Taleb warned investors that bonds "have no upside" and "have run their course" in an interview with CNBC on Friday.*· *Taleb pointed to negative interest rates as reasons why investors can no longer count on bonds as a traditional hedge against market sell-offs.*· *In order to protect your investment portfolio, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this kar_bo_hydrat RT @businessinsider: 'Bonds will hedge you against nothing' in current market environment, famed investor Nassim Taleb warns https://t.co/r… 26 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 'Bonds will hedge you against nothing' in current market environment, famed investor Nassim Taleb warns… https://t.co/qyK2rBuY2i 31 minutes ago ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Nassim Taleb warned investors that bonds "have no upside" and "have run their course" in… https://t.co/HahaiTZzQL 34 minutes ago Eudelio Garza In the current negative interest rate market environment, "bonds will hedge you against nothing" -- more reasons f… https://t.co/OJL325EXmI 47 minutes ago ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Nassim Taleb warned investors that bonds "have no upside" and "have run their course" in an interview with CNBC on… https://t.co/7GgjMbg2nX 53 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. 'Bonds will hedge you against nothing' in current market environment, famed investor Nassim Taleb warns… https://t.co/u4b1fy6qOV 55 minutes ago Business Insider 'Bonds will hedge you against nothing' in current market environment, famed investor Nassim Taleb warns https://t.co/rZ1G1buY5T 1 hour ago