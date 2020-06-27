Nile countries agree to restart talks over disputed dam Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

CAIRO (AP) — The leaders of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia agreed that Ethiopia will refrain from filling its new hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile next month and return to talks aimed at reaching an accord on use of the river's waters, according to statements from the three nations.



The announcement Friday was a modest reprieve from weeks of bellicose rhetoric and escalating tensions over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia had vowed to start filling at the start of the rainy season in July.



Early Saturday, Seleshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s water and energy minister, confirmed that the countries had decided during an African Union summit to restart stalled negotiations and finalize an agreement over the contentious mega-project within two to three weeks, with support from the AU.



Ethiopia has hinged its development ambitions on the colossal dam, describing it as a crucial lifeline to bring millions out of poverty.



Egypt, which relies on the Nile for more than 90% of its water supplies and already faces high water stress, fears a devastating impact on its booming population of 100 million. Sudan, which also depends on the Nile for water, has played a key role in bringing the two sides together after the collapse of U.S.-mediated talks in February.



Just last week, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew declared that his country would start filling the dam’s reservoir, after the latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to reach an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated.



After an AU video conference chaired by South Africa late Friday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said that "all parties" had pledged not to take "any unilateral action" by filling the dam without a final agreement

