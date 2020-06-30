Walkabout Resources sampling confirms presence of gold-bearing veins at Glenhead in Scotland Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Walkabout Resources Ltd (AS:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has confirmed the presence of gold-bearing veins at Glenhead Gold Project in Scotland with rock chip samples returning grades of up to 12.8 g/t. This sampling is part of low-impact exploration conducted over the company's landholding in southwest Scotland as part of a farm-In to earn 75% of three exploration licences in the region. The work resulted in the Glenhead prospect being identified early on as one of the priority targets in the area for further detailed follow-up analysis. Early-stage exploration progress Walkabout Resources chairman Trevor Benson said: "Our UK exploration portfolio continues to deliver encouraging results and we are delighted with the early-stage exploration progress being made in Scotland." At Glenhead detailed structural mapping has enhanced the understanding on controls of gold mineralisation in the area. Access agreement The area falls under the control of Scotland Lands and Forestry and a long-term access agreement has been finalised and will be executed once there is more clarity in the UK around COVID-19 related travel restrictions. Social licensing is well advanced with local stakeholder groups and a Scottish social and community risk specialist consultancy has been engaged to assist, including the appointment of a community liaison officer. The Glenhead project area is about 15 kilometres north of the Blackcraig Lead, Zinc and Silver Project. Regional map with Glenhead project area relative to the Blackcraig Lead, Zinc and Silver Project area. This prospect was originally identified during a British Geological Survey (BGS) mineral reconnaissance program in the 1970s when minor, shallow drilling was completed, intersecting gold mineralisation with grades up to 5.9 g/t. Further work by Walkabout's in-country technical team has confirmed the presence of gold-bearing veins within the area drilled by the BGS. Sampling and mapping Sampling was undertaken in conjunction with a detailed geological and structural mapping program over the area of interest to determine the controls of gold mineralisation. Benson said: "Consistent with our low-key measured approach we will continue to advance these prospects into what we believe could be valuable exploration projects in their own right. "We believe that the time is right for post-COVID-19 and post Brexit stimulus measures to result in significant renewed interest in the minerals development sector within the UK." Regional survey Based on recent mapping and historic soil sampling, inclusive of the outcrop within the area of interest, there is the possibility of several parallel faults which may also be mineralised. A larger regional survey is underway together with the continued groundwork planned over the project area. This should result in a more detailed understanding of the larger structural setting and controls on gold mineralisation, leading to robust drill targets.


