Clippers' 2020 season canceled as Minor League Baseball shelves season



Related videos from verified sources A new baseball league is coming to WNY



A new baseball league is coming to WNY Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:42 Published 1 day ago What Can We Expect From Cubs, White Sox This Shortened Baseball Season?



CBS 2’s Luke Stuckmeyer asked Mark Gonzales, the Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, what kind of game shape the players are likely to be in. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:45 Published 2 days ago National Women's Soccer League Returns With 30-Day Tournament



The National WOmen’s Soccer League will begin its season after being delayed by the pandemic. According to CNN, the regular season will be shortened into a 30-day tournament called the 2020 NWSL.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this