Clippers' 2020 season canceled as Minor League Baseball shelves season

bizjournals Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Columbus Clippers will not play in 2020 after Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday it has canceled its entire 2020 season. The Clippers were supposed to start their season April 9, but the season was pushed back in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Clippers General Manager Ken Schnacke said he was "very doubtful" about the status of the season. Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that Major League Baseball has informed the minor league that it will…
