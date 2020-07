Related videos from verified sources Brazil President Accused Of Censorship After COVID-19 Data Deleted



Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro was accused of censorship after months of data from its official COVID-19 tracker were deleted. Brazil’s G1 Globo noticed the health ministry’s “Coronavirus.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Converged Insight Can Offset Viewer Decline: Xandr’s Wetzel



In TV today, it would be easy to have a glass half-full. Linear audiences were in continuing decline and consumers are tiring of excess ad load. That was before the pandemic forced broadcasters to.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:04 Published 3 weeks ago Advertisers Want Agility & Insight: Meredith’s Borsa



If there is one word that has defined how media companies and brands have had to respond to COVID-19 in 2020, it is "agility". Across the industry, advertisers have had to quickly alter their.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 07:34 Published on June 1, 2020

