Carlyle to acquire 25% stake in Airtel’s Data Centre business Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Read Article Bharti Airtel and Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group has announced an agreement under which Comfort Investments II will invest US$235 million in Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data […]



The post Carlyle to acquire 25% stake in Airtel’s Data Centre business appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

