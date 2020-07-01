Carlyle to acquire 25% stake in Airtel’s Data Centre business
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () Read Article Bharti Airtel and Comfort Investments II, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Limited, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group has announced an agreement under which Comfort Investments II will invest US$235 million in Nxtra Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel engaged in the data […]
